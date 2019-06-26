2-year-old boy seriously injured in ‘suspicious incident’ in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that left a 2-year-old boy with serious injuries in on Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that troopers have been on the scene of an apartment complex, at 201 Scott Road, since 12:39 a.m. for an investigation into what police are only calling a “suspicious incident” at this time.

“I saw like a baby being put into the ambulance,” said resident Kiara Cruz. “Like they were rushing to put her or him into an ambulance and they literally did a U-turn around and rushed out in a hurry with the cops.”

Connecticut State Police say the 2 year old who suffered serious injuries in #Willimantic is a little boy. The major crime squad has been on scene since the early morning. pic.twitter.com/nHSEXOKrSe — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) June 26, 2019

Throughout the day, investigators have been seen entering the apartment building in hazmat suits, going in and out of Apartment A collecting several bags of evidence and processing the scene while detectives questioned residents in Willimantic and at other locations.

“There were injuries that were obvious enough to responding EMS to warrant them to contact us,” said State Police Lt. Mark Petruzzi.

“The guy was just screaming help like he was devastated,” explained Cruz.

State police say the adult male who was the only one with the child then went to the hospital to be with him.

“The mother left the baby with her boyfriend and she went out and when she came back that’s what had happened,” said Cruz.

Police are not saying what the man’s relationship is to the little boy.

“It’s just sad. It’s really really sad,” said resident Virgen Cruz. “It’s scary.

The emotions being felt by residents at the Windham Heights apartment complex are both heartbreak and concern.

“To hear something like that that makes me not wanting to have my sisters outside anymore because I have three of them,” said resident Jose Madera.

Resident Desiree Lalumiere tells News8 what police asked her. “Like what happened,” said Lalumiere. “Because they didn’t really know themselves.”

Residents are also looking for answers.

“It was very like heartbreaking to be honest,” said resident Veronica Madera. “Because we all have siblings and we all have to watch out for them.”

Police released a correction to News 8 after originally stating that they were investigating the untimely death of a 2-year-old child. They are now not calling it a death.