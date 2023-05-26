KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are looking to identify a suspect who burglarized a dollar store in Killingly earlier this month.

Police responded to the Dollar General located at 1075 North Main St. in the Dayville neighborhood on May 14 for a commercial alarm activation.

Troopers determined that the business was burglarized, though the suspects were no longer on scene.

Video footage captured on the store’s surveillance system shows an unknown suspect pulling themselves across the floor of the business. Police believe they were attempting to avoid activating the alarm system.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Trooper Edward Panza at (860) 779-4900.