Police looking for woman who used credit cards stolen from shopper in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking for both a woman who used stolen credit cards at various stores, and a man who accompanied her.

Police say a wallet was stolen Monday from a shopper’s pocketbook at TJ Maxx in Killingly.

A woman was later seen using credit cards from the stolen wallet at Stop & Shop in Killingly, CVS in Plainfield and Target in Lisbon.

A man was with the woman at Target, and both were seen in the same car.

Anyone with information is asked to call TFC Poplawski at 860-779-4900.

