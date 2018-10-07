Windham

Police make arrest in strangulation of Willimantic woman

WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) - A 28-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation of a Willimantic woman.

Police say 28-year-old Julio Cruz-Cabrera was taken into custody Friday in New York and is being held as a fugitive. Police say that when he is returned to Connecticut, he will be charged with the murder of 27-year-old Angela Martinez-Acevedo.

She was found dead in her Willimantic apartment on Tuesday.

Police have not said how long she had been dead and say the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy determined she had been strangled.

Police say they were able to identify Cruz-Cabrera as a suspect and have interviewed him.

