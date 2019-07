(WTNH)–State police are looking for a robbery suspect that held up two convenience stores early Tuesday morning.

Police said he held up two Xtra Marts; one in Thompson at around 12:30 a.m. and one in Killingly about a half hour later.

Police said he had a gun in at least one of the stick-ups.

Anyone with a tip should call state police.

