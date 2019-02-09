Police seize car, firearms, and more items from embezzlement investigation of a Plainfield business

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Plainfied Police Department and Connecticut State Police carried out a search and seizure warrant on a Woodstock residence related to an embezzlement case from November of 2018.

Police say that at 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers executed a search and seizure warrant for the 282 Paine District Road residence in Woodstock.

According to officers, the search warrant stems from an embezzlement case that occurred in 2018. The investigation lead to the arrest of Cheryl A. Hicks, 59, in November on charges of larceny. Hicks was accused of steadily increasing her salary and using company funds for paying her bills and personal purchases.

It was determined that the local business, Concrete Floors Company, suffered a loss just under $500,000 dollars.

Police say that during investigation of the search and seizure warrant, several thousand dollars worth of items were seized including a car, currency, firearms, power tools, hand tools, storage units, and a camper. Police say all of the items were determined to be purchased by or related to purchases made with company funds.

Hicks' next court date is scheduled in February. This case still remains under investigation.