Police seize car, firearms, and more items from embezzlement investigation of a Plainfield business
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Plainfied Police Department and Connecticut State Police carried out a search and seizure warrant on a Woodstock residence related to an embezzlement case from November of 2018.
Police say that at 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers executed a search and seizure warrant for the 282 Paine District Road residence in Woodstock.
According to officers, the search warrant stems from an embezzlement case that occurred in 2018. The investigation lead to the arrest of Cheryl A. Hicks, 59, in November on charges of larceny. Hicks was accused of steadily increasing her salary and using company funds for paying her bills and personal purchases.
Related: Office Manager of Plainfield business arrested on embezzlement charges
It was determined that the local business, Concrete Floors Company, suffered a loss just under $500,000 dollars.
Police say that during investigation of the search and seizure warrant, several thousand dollars worth of items were seized including a car, currency, firearms, power tools, hand tools, storage units, and a camper. Police say all of the items were determined to be purchased by or related to purchases made with company funds.
Hicks' next court date is scheduled in February. This case still remains under investigation.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Investigation underway in Hartford after Uncasville man is struck by gunfire
- Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario
- FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens
- Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
- Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
- Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven
- $1,200 in cosmetics stolen from beauty store, Waterford police seek 3 suspects
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
While 2018 was the fourth-warmest year on record, British meteorologists are predicting the next five years will be much hotter, maybe even record-breaking.Read More »
- Flurries possible early Monday morning, winter storm on the way for Tuesday
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
- What is a 'frost quake'? Explaining the weather phenomenon
- Parts of Midwest colder than Antarctica during deep freeze
- Arctic Blast his the midwest, low temperatures heading east
- Weather Special: Midwest Arctic Blast
- Wintry mix moving in during Tuesday evening commute
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews respond to vehicle rollover in Hamden
Hamden Police, Fire and EMS crews are responding to a reported motor vehicle...Read More »
-
Investigation underway in Hartford after Uncasville man is struck by gunfire
An Uncasville man is recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound in Hartford...Read More »
-
FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens
The FBI in New Haven and Yale University police are inviting teenagers to...Read More »
-
Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
The New England First Amendment Coalition is honoring the Hartford Courant...Read More »
-
Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
A detailed account of African-American life in the Northeast during World War...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday night
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday nightRead More »
-
Yard Goats players encourage parents to let kids try multiple sports
Football season is over, and baseball will be here before you know it.Read More »
-
Oni scores 21 to carry Yale past Penn 78-65
Miye Oni had 21 points as Yale extended its home winning streak to eight games, defeating Penn 78-65 on Saturday night.Read More »