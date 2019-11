PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Colchester man is behind bars for robbing a business in Plainfield in late October.

54-year-old Keith Laubenheimer is accused of breaking into Minor’s Auto on Norwich Road on October 30th. He was then arrested.

Police say, they expect more arrests in the case.

