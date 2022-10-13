WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer was treated at a hospital and released after responding to a call about a man choking his roommate, according to Willimantic police.

Two roommates were fighting over stolen items at about 3 p.m. Thursday when one began choking the other, according to Willimantic police. When officers arrived, the man left the home in “an aggressive manor,” shouted “unintelligibly” at officers and then tried to fight both them and a K-9 when they tried to stop him.

Police said they will pursue an arrest warrant for the man.