PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Possible injuries were reported after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Plainfield, according to police.

Officers responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Canterbury Road.

Police said a 33-year-old man was driving too fast for the conditions when he drove over a large amount of water, causing him to lose control and run off the side of the road.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for possible injuries, according to police.

