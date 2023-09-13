KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Power has been restored to most of the hundreds of homes that were in the dark after strong wings passed through Killingly on Wednesday evening.

A tornado warning was issued for Windham County around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors in Killingly said just as quickly as the storm rolled through, it was gone.

Justin Alvord was in his yard picking mushrooms when the storm passed through Bailey Hill Road.

“I was sprinting towards the house because it started pouring, [the wind] was enough where I could tell I wasn’t running as fast as I could run, it was pushing me back,” he said.

The wind took down branches and uprooted trees. Roads were closed as cleanup crews took care of the debris.

Trees were also down across the state line in Rhode Island. A popular back road in Foster called Shippee School House Road was closed as crews cleaned up a large tree. The tree also took down a power line, cutting electricity to the few homes on the street.

“It’s the ones that are rotted inside that have leaves carry a little wind like a sail and it’ll come down and do more damage than the rotted ones,” said Gordon Rogers, the highway director for the town of Foster.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, 59 homes had no power, according to the Eversource Outage Map.