Possible tornado touched down in Thompson, according to first selectman

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) – A possible tornado has touched down in Thompson on Thursday, according to the town’s first selectman.

First Selectman Amy St. Onge said the potential tornado touched down in the area of 1300 Riverside Drive near Anderson Road and Ryler Court.

The Dept. of Transportation was called to shut down that portion of Route 12, which will be closed into the evening.

St. Onge said two telephone poles are down and around 8 to 10 trees fell in the area. One car also appears to be damage.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

