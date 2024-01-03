KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released a preliminary report and bodycam video on Wednesday after a trooper shot a man in the chest.

Law enforcement responded at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to the Hartford Turnpike in the Dayville area after Rhode Island authorities put out a broadcast that a suspect who was wanted in connection to a robbery was in the area, according to the state report.

Ruben Muller was outside a vehicle, and, when approached by a trooper, said he didn’t have a license, according to the report. He then ran off across the parking lot. The trooper discharged their Taser, which caused Muller to fall. He then got up and continued to run away.

When Muller fell a second time, the trooper tried to use a Taser, according to the report. While on the ground, Muller tried pulling out a revolver from where it was near his ankle. The trooper then shot Muller in the chest.

Muller remains at a hospital in Massachusetts.

The video can be watched here. Viewer discretion is advised.