PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighter responded to a house fire Thursday night in Putnam, according to police.

The fire began just after 10 a.m. in a garage at 9 Mohegan Street. Mutual aid was called to assist and there were no injuries reported.

This is the second major fire in the town over the last two days, according to police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.