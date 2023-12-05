PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Putnam man was arrested Saturday in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme, according to state police.

State police said a confidential informant entered Troop D’s lobby and reported that his employer, identified as 52-year-old Leonard Thuo Mwithiga, requested his assistance in locating a “hitman.” State police then learned that there is a current court proceeding involving Mwithiga and the victim.

If the murder-for-hire was executed, the victim would have been unable to testify in the court proceeding, according to state police.

After further investigation, state police said they had an undercover Trooper play the role of a hitman as part of a joint operation.

Mwithiga was taken into custody as a result of the investigation and is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, criminal attempt at murder with special circumstances and criminal attempt at intimidation of a witness.

Stay with News 8 for updates