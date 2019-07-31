Putnam police asks for public’s help on identifying theft suspect

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Putnam Police Department is searching for a suspect linked to a theft case.

Putnam police began investigation on the case on Friday and are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the female suspect in the photos above. Police say the suspect illegally used a credit card at multiple businesses in Putnam.

Putnam Police Department asks the public to contact them at their Crime Tip Hotline at 860-963-0000 or through their web site at www.putnampolice.com.

