PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has died after he was dropped off at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam on Tuesday for stab wounds, according to police.

Police said the victim was dropped off by a vehicle at the hospital at 2:45 p.m., where he entered the building seeking medical assistance.

Day Kimball Hospital’s medical team provided medical treatment but the victim later succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital, officials said.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old William Logan of New Haven.

The Putnam Police Department is conducting an investigation alongside the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police ask that anyone who has information about this to contact Detective Ramos of the Putnam Police Department at (860) 928-6565, by email at Bart.ramos@putnampolice.com or use the anonymous tip line (860) 963-0000.