PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Putnam YMCA was evacuated on Wednesday because of a hydrochloric acid spill, according to officials.

According to officials, a Putnam Hale YMCA Youth and Family Center employee noticed a chemical smell from the pool filtration room and notified staff who evacuated the building, out of an abundance of caution.

The Putnam Fire Department was called to the scene and determined the scent was due to a hydrochloric acid spill of five to 10 gallons.

No injuries or illnesses were reported, according to officials. YMCA staff are working with local public safety officials to determine if any corrections or repairs need to be taken care of immediately.

The facility will remain closed until public safety officials clear the facility for re-entry.

“We have no greater priority than the health and safety of all who visit and work at our Y, which is why we acted with such immediacy… I want to thank the employee for so diligently reporting this issue, as well as public safety officials for responding so quickly,” said Amanda Kelly, executive director for the Hale YMCA Youth and Family Center.