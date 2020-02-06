Putnum police issue Silver Alert for 6 siblings, believed to be with mother out of state

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Putnam Police released Silver Alerts Wednesday for six siblings who, they say, have been missing from school all week.

Putnam police say they are working with Putnam Public Schools and the Department of Children and Families to locate the siblings.

The 6 Children are identified as:

Jenna Stebbins, female, age 17

Patrick Stebbins, male, age 13

Brendon Stebbins, male, age 10

Heather Stebbins, female, age 8

Sarah Stebbins, female, age 6

Kerry Stebbins, female, age 18 months

Silver Alerts issued for Stebbins Siblings: Kerry Stebbins (top left), Brendon Stebbins (bottom left), Jenna Stebbins (bottom middle), Patrick Stebbins (top middle), Sarah Stebbins (far right), Heather Stebbins (second from right)

Police believe they are with their mother, Heidi Boyle, 47, of Putnam, who unexpectedly left the state earlier this week, likely in an attempt to avoid DCF interference.

Putnam Police say they are looking for the family to verify their well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Putnam Police Department at (860)928-6565 or by email at www.putnampolice.com. All information will be kept confidential.