Quiet corner students get a shout-out from Jeopardy! host

POMFRET CENTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The answer is… a thousand paper cranes.

The question… What did Pomfret Community School students make when they heard Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer?

“I know it can be really tough when you find out something like that,” said seventh-grader Emma Costa, whose friend’s uncle had cancer.

She wanted to help and soon so did her classmates.

Pomfret Community School students make 1,000 paper cranes to wish for Alex Trebec’s health

“He should have hope, and we wanted to give that to him,” said seventh-grader Grace Haney.

They remembered the book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes,” which their teacher first read to them in the fourth grade.

“If you make 1,000 paper cranes you get to make a wish, and we wished for Alex Trebek to get better,” said classmate Brady Delfarno.

It took the students about three months to make all 1,000 cranes.

They did run into a little hitch in getting them to Trebek. The first time they sent them they were sent back. So they had to send them a second time to a different location and they just hoped he received them.

That was in August. In December, they saw a post on Jeopardy!’s Instagram page. The origami cranes were strung together and the Pomfret students were recognized for sending them.

“That was incredible; didn’t expect that,” said school counselor Beth Gilloran. “That was like frosting on the cake.”

“I didn’t think we were going to get a response, so I just thought it was really cool that he responded,” said Costa.

Trebek has hosted the game show for 35 years.

“He always makes funny little comments about some of the questions, and he’s just really funny,” said seventh-grader Abby Hule.

The students who are trivia buffs watched Trebek with their families every night.

“I really can’t see a Jeopardy without him,” said Costa.