EASTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – DEEP officers are looking for answers after an unknown shooter shot and killed a red-tailed hawk.

Officers say on Saturday, May 21, they received a call about an injured red-tailed hawk on Middle Turnpike in Eastford. Upon arriving, they found the bird had a gunshot wound.

Unfortunately, the hawk did not survive her injuries.

The large bird was “likely a female with young left in the nest that the male may not be able to care for on his own,” stated the officers. They also voiced concern that the young chicks may not survive relying solely on the male hawk.

DEEP officers are asking anyone with information on the shooting to please call DEEP at (860)-424-3333.