Crews investigating Willimantic apartment fire involving meth lab; Road closed in the area of Frog Bridge

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A scene at an extinguished fire involving a meth lab at a Willimantic apartment complex has closed roads in the area of the Frog Bridge Monday.

DEEP confirmed, their “Emergency Response Unit personnel, along with local police and fire departments, State Narcotics, and the Drug Enforcement Administration responded to a fire involving a one-pot methamphetamine lab at the 560 Main St. apartment building” Monday afternoon.

The building was evacuated and officials are working to secure the chemicals.

DEEP and other emergency services personnel remain on the scene while the scene is being processed.

Main Street will remain shut down from just after the Frog Bridge to Clark street.

Officials encourage the public to avoid the area.