BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager has died after a one-car crash on Allen Hill Road in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

A car carrying five people hit a tree and went down an embankment, according to state police. One of the occupants, 15-year-old Chanelle Edwards, was brought to Day Kimbal Hospital and pronounced dead. Two other occupants are critically injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.