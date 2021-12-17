Salvation Army chapters in Conn. in need of toys ahead of Christmas

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army is seeking toy donations to help fulfill all the Christmas wishes for children in Willimantic.

Donations have been coming in but there are still not enough toys for 97 children whose families have come here looking for toys for their kids.

Capt. Carmen Colon of the Salvation Army in Willimantic said this is due in large part to the fact there are more people coming in looking for help and there are larger families coming in as well.

“Mostly for the age group of 10, 11, and 12,” Colon said. “So it could be legos, it could be arts and crafts, it can be jewelry for little girls to make. But that is the biggest age group that we’re really striving for.”

“We need more toys because this is not enough for the amount of kids that we have,” Colon said. “Our heart’s desire is to be able to give that child the toy that they are asking for.”

Willimantic is not the only location in need of toys. Clear across the state in Danbury, they are also short on toys. They will be collecting donations between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In Willimantic, they’ll be collecting toys on Saturday and Sunday. Distribution will happen Monday.

“My daughter used to get help from the town of Mansfield for a few years for her daughter and I just kind of wanted to give back like they gave to my daughter,” said Gail Rowett of Mansfield.

With that kind of help, Colon hopes to make Christmas special for the kids and their parents.

“If a parent can give a gift to their child, it’s an amazing thing,” Colon said.