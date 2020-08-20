‘Save the USPS’: Rally held in Willimantic in support of postal service after concerns over mail-in ballots being counted on time

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — People came together Wednesday to support the USPS in Willimantic.

‘We The People’ – a grassroots organization that fights for equality and justice – organized the rally in response to concerns over mail-in ballots being counted on time in the General Election in November.

Organizer Jesse Clark says the importance of the post office goes beyond the election: “We get so much mail. We get our bills through the post office, we get medication through the post office, we get lots of basic necessities that we need every single day.”

“I think Congress has woken up just the last day or two to their responsibilities to make sure the mail can be delivered so that there is no obstruction of mail delivery,” added Bev York, another organizer of the rally.

Some folks at the rally wore patriotic costumes. York dressed up as Ben Franklin, the first postmaster general.

People kept their distance and wore masks.