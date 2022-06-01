WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mackey’s Greenhouse in Willimantic got its start with the help of the Small Business Administration through a loan. The current SBA administrator visited Connecticut to take a tour of businesses that have been helped by the SBA.

Isabel Guzman spoke at Mackey’s Greenhouse and at a nearby bridge, which is under construction. Twelve of the subcontractors were also helped by the SBA.

The Department of Transportation Commissioner was also on hand and he spoke about all of the projects, big and small, which are happening around the state. That is due, in large part, to the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, along with other federal funding.

“It meant for us over at the DOT, 38 percent more in guaranteed funding over the next five years and about another billion dollars a year for the next five years,” said Joe Giuliette, Commissioner of the DOT. “But that kicks off projects that are going to go for the next 10 to 15 years. That’s why I’m saying a lot of jobs, a lot of opportunities.”

Mackey’s is a three-generation business, which started in 1968. It got its first Small Business Administration loan in 1970.