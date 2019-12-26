‘Scrooge’ steals monetary donations from Brooklyn family Christmas display, neighbors fix collection box

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — Each year a family in Brooklyn puts up a holiday lights display as a gift for the community. But this year a Scrooge came by.

Someone came by and broke into a donation box set up at the front of the property and took the money.

The people who watch the display donate money because they know it goes to a good cause. This year it’s going to Camp Quinebaug, which is a camp in Danielson for children with disabilities.

The Lambert family was very disappointed when they found out that their collection box had been broken into. It pretty much ruined Christmas morning for them.

Later on, some good came out of all this bad. Some people came by to donate money and a neighbor also came by to fix the collection box.

Joanne Lambert told News 8, “The outpouring of generosity of the community on Christmas Day like truly like restored our faith. We had people messaging us ‘how can we help’, ‘what can we do?’ ‘We’d like to make a donation.'”

Zachary Lambert said, “How does it make you feel to take from innocent kids?”

The display and donations will be going on until January 1.