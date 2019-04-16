Secretary of Labor tours manufacturing pipeline
DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) - The focus at Quinebaug Valley Community College was on jobs on Tuesday and the training needed to make them happen.
U.S Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta toured the Advanced Manufacturing Technology program at the Danielson campus where students are learning exactly what they will need to succeed in a job with local manufacturers, the biggest being Electric Boat.
"The fact that they are working with the employer to teach exactly what the employee needs is transformative," said Acosta.
He calls it demand driven learning. It's all part of the Eastern Connecticut Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative.
"I've been trying to get into EB for a long time," said student Michael Boyle.
The program gives students like Boyle an opportunity they might not otherwise have.
"This is definitely putting me where I want to be," said Boyle.
So far, the pipeline has placed more than 1,300 employees with local manufacturers, and 700 at Electric Boat.
"There needs to be more options like this for students and that only happens if you copy this model and get more employers involved in the front end," said Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut.
"Think of it not as spending but as an investment," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.
The U.S. Department of Labor funds the program and is hoping to see it replicated around the country.
"These students are going to graduate with no debt," said Acosta.
They also graduate with more than a job.
"This makes me happy every day just to walk into this place," said student Christopher Baker.
They graduate with a new career and a lot of potential in Connecticut.
"Manufacturing wages have gone up faster than all the other wages," Acosta told the students.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Concerns over privatization plans of Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services
- Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
- New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
- Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
- Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
- Netflix adds 9.6M subscribers in 1Q as competition heats up
- Thai oil rig workers rescue dog swimming 135 miles offshore
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
More than $1 million in federal aid has been funneled into Connecticut since the line of tornadoes and strong storms that ripped through the state almost one year ago now.Read More »
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
College student finds worms in her McDonald's drink cup
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and State Health Department are...Read More »
-
Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in...Read More »
-
New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
A new school named in honor of a Sandy Hook shooting victim has broken ground...Read More »
-
Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
A Connecticut appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a...Read More »
-
Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
We're getting a closer look at the conditions in education, housing, and...Read More »
Video Center
-
Concerns over privatization plans of Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services
The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) workers are sounding the alarm in Hartford on Wednesday morning.Read More »
-
Stretch Your Dollar: How to use mobile payment apps safely
As peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo and Zelle become more popular, it's more important than ever to make sure you're using them properly.Read More »
-
Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in Waterbury.Read More »