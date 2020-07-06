Semi-automatic rifle stolen in State Police cruiser break-in, suspect wanted

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly broke into a State Police cruiser in Killingly on Saturday and stole several items including a semi-automatic rifle.

According to State Police, in the early morning hours of July 4, troopers responded to numerous reports of car break-ins in the Danielson area of Killingly.

Multiple vehicles were gone through and several items were taken from them. Among the cars broken into was a State Police cruiser.

Troopers say that the following items were stolen from the cruiser:

Department Issued Bushmaster XM15 Serial Number L247509 (gun unloaded w/no magazines reported missing per statement)

Ceramic Plate Carrier with CSP Identification Velcro Patches

Raid Jacket

Plastic Container with Approximately 70 Rounds of .45 and .223 Cal. Ammo

Police Baton and Holder

Gas Mask, No Bag

Rain Coat

Sweater

Ike Jacket

Gasoline Card

Gun Cleaning Kit

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect, as well as their vehicle which has been identified as a dark gray, 2018 Audi Q5, stolen out of Sturbridge, MA with the MA Reg 58VW87.

(Connecticut State Police)

Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to contact troopers at 860-779-4900.