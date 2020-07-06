Semi-automatic rifle stolen in State Police cruiser break-in, suspect wanted

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly broke into a State Police cruiser in Killingly on Saturday and stole several items including a semi-automatic rifle.
According to State Police, in the early morning hours of July 4, troopers responded to numerous reports of car break-ins in the Danielson area of Killingly.
Multiple vehicles were gone through and several items were taken from them. Among the cars broken into was a State Police cruiser.
Troopers say that the following items were stolen from the cruiser:
- Department Issued Bushmaster XM15 Serial Number L247509 (gun unloaded w/no magazines reported missing per statement)
- Ceramic Plate Carrier with CSP Identification Velcro Patches
- Raid Jacket
- Plastic Container with Approximately 70 Rounds of .45 and .223 Cal. Ammo
- Police Baton and Holder
- Gas Mask, No Bag
- Rain Coat
- Sweater
- Ike Jacket
- Gasoline Card
- Gun Cleaning Kit
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect, as well as their vehicle which has been identified as a dark gray, 2018 Audi Q5, stolen out of Sturbridge, MA with the MA Reg 58VW87.
Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to contact troopers at 860-779-4900.