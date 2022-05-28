View Post

HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police and the accident reconstruction team are currently investigating an accident that has shut down Route 6 between North Brook St. and West Fisk Road.

Around 7:34 a.m. Saturday morning, Troopers responded to a serious crash on Route 6. This report detailed that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. EMS arrived on scene. This crash involves “serious injuries”, according to officials.

Connecticut State Police advise people seek alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.