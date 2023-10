POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries have been reported after a crash Monday night in Pomfret, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police said Troop D Troopers responded to the vehicle crash around 8:24 p.m. in the area of 821 Pomfret Road.

Serious injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.