South Killingly firefighters rescued a horse that got stuck in the mud on Sept. 14, 2022. (Source: South Killingly Fire Department)

SOUTH KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — South Killingly firefighters rescued a “neigh”bor in need Wednesday night after a horse got stuck in the mud.

The South Killingly Multi-Agency Technical Rescue Team responded to help a horse in the marsh. The team was able to haul the horse out, and it is now safely back on four hooves.