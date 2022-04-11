KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s commissioner of education has ordered an investigation after a complaint against the Board of Education in Killingly was found to be a “substantial complaint.”

Filed by dozens of parents, it was received by the state Department of Education (CSDE) last week. According to Connecticut Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker, the basis of the complaint is that the Killingly Board of Education has allegedly “failed to fulfill the educational interests of the State of Connecticut by failing to provide the minimum services and supports necessary to deal with the social, emotional and mental health needs” of the students at the town’s high school.

This comes after the board voted down a proposal in March to open a school-based health center at Killingly High School, which would have offered behavioral and mental health services. It would have been at no cost to the school district.

Based upon the CSDE’s review, the complaint was deemed a “substantial complaint” as defined in the regulations, which define that term as “a complaint that sets forth basic facts which state a cause of action concerning an alleged violation of the educational interests of the state.”

It must be understood that this does not constitute a determination or conclusion that the allegations in the complaint are accurate or that the Killingly Board has failed to implement the educational interests of the state. This is simply a threshold determination as to whether the complaint should be dismissed on its face or whether it warrants further investigation. It should also be understood that the focus of the investigation is on whether the Killingly Board is providing ‘a safe school setting.’ Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut commissioner of education

The board has 10 days to respond to the allegations.