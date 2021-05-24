State Police arrest suspect in Putnam bank robbery from February

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect has been arrested for a bank robbery at the People’s United Bank inside Stop and Shop.

State Police identified the suspect as Jesse Brown of Putnam. He is being charged with second degree Larceny and second degree Robbery.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., Feb. 4, troopers responded to a reported bank robbery located at 60 Providence Pike.

Bank employees say a lone white male, 5’5″ to 5’6″, dressed in dark colored clothing approached the teller and demanded money. State Police report that Brown exited the store and fled on foot.

The investigation was fronted by Eastern Distract Major Crime Troop detectives.

Brown was taken into custody Monday and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.