State Police investigate after person found dead in Brooklyn house fire

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a Brooklyn home that caught fire on Sunday morning.

Police say that at around 10:40 a.m., fire crews and troopers responded to a house fire in the area of 671 Wauregan Road, where a person was later found dead inside of the house.

The State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit are now assisting local fire marshals with determining the cause and origin of the fire.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is also conducting an autopsy to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

The identity of the victim will not be released until their family is notified.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.