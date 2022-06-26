HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Hampton on Sunday afternoon.

According to state police, a motorcycle was traveling east on Route 6 in Hampton, and a Ford Explorer tried to make a left turn from Pudding Hill Road onto Route 6, traveling westbound.

State police said the motorcycle collided with the Ford Explorer as a result.

The motorcyclist, identified by state police as Cory Atkins, 52, of Columbia, sustained fatal injuries on scene.

The driver of the Ford Explorer and its two passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to state police.

State police said no enforcement action has been taken at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at (860) 779-4900.