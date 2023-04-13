KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking to identify two gas station burglary suspects in Killingly.

State troopers were dispatched to Sunnyside Farms Gas Station on N. Main Street on April 5 around 3:30 a.m. for a commercial alarm activation. The business owner was able to view security footage, which showed two white men — wearing black hoodies and black masks — causing damage to the inside of the store.

Burglary suspects | Photos courtesy state police

The two suspects were seen taking cash, as well as smoking/vaping materials, from the store before fleeing the area in a gray or silver colored SUV.

The suspects’ car | Photo courtesy state police

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Trooper Nadeau at (860) 779-4900.