PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a larceny suspect in Putnam.

According to police, an unidentified person was accused of shoplifting at the Runnings Store at 44 Providence Pike around 2 p.m. on June 13.

The store’s security cameras showed the suspect, who fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

See photos of the suspect below:

Photos courtesy state police









Anyone with information regarding the larceny suspect is urged to reach out to Trooper Yeung at (860) 779-4900.