CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– State police responded to an armored robbery at Creative Interiors Thursday.

The suspect fled on foot, state police said. He is described as a white male wearing a black ski mask, all black clothing with long sleeves and 1 Nike type slipper.

The scene is still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

