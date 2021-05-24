State Police: One killed, two injured in motorcycle crash in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that happened in Ashford Saturday afternoon.

Police said at around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Troopers were called to Cumberland Farms on Route 44 to investigate the crash.

A motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old John Wade Jr. of Dayville, was on the eastbound side of Rt. 44, when a Honda CRV traveling west was turning left to go into a Cumberland Farms gas station while the motorcycle continued straight. Subsequently, this resulted in a collision, troopers said.

Wade sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital via Life Star with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed to a service center.