Don't expect Sunday to be one of those stellar beach days, but I don't expect an all day washout either. We will see lots of clouds and some scattered showers showing up on the radar by around 3pm. Many areas will stay dry. Any clouds move out of here by early Monday and we will see a very nice Labor Day ahead! Tuesday looks nice before showers return Wednesday. After that, it's smooth sailing into next weekend.

The tropical Atlantic remains active as we approach the peak of hurricane season this upcoming week.