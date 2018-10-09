Windham

State Police search for man who allegedly evaded accident in Killingly

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 02:56 PM EDT

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are looking for a man who allegedly left the scene of an accident in Killingly on Monday.

According to police, around 9:50 a.m., officials responded to the parking lot of Harbor Freight located on Route 101.

Officials said the evading vehicle is an older, four-door Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle is tan and has an unknown Connecticut registration plate.

It was being driven by an older, white man who was balding and wore glasses.

Police believe the vehicle has damage and black paint transferred onto it from the collision.

If you have any information, call police at 860-779-4900.

