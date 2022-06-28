A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-395 in Killingly Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., state police said a vehicle was traveling on I-395 north in the area of Exit 38.

State police said the driver drifted off the roadway and the vehicle overturned in the median.

The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to state police.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, state police said.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the investigating trooper TFC Siart at (860) 779-4900 Ext. 2047.

