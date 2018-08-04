Sterling man gets 40 years for murder of teen

A Sterling man will spend 40 years in prison for a murder in town.

20-year-old Kevin Weismore was sentenced on Friday. He was 19 when he stabbed Todd Allen to death.

Allen disappeared the day after Christmas in 2016. Weismore told police that the two met up in a wooded area so he could sell Allen marijuana.

He told police that Allen pulled a gun, so he stabbed him in self-defense. Weismore reportedly stabbed him six times.

A gun was never found.