Windham

Sterling man gets 40 years for murder of teen

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 10:42 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 10:42 PM EDT

A Sterling man will spend 40 years in prison for a murder in town. 

20-year-old Kevin Weismore was sentenced on Friday. He was 19 when he stabbed Todd Allen to death. 

Allen disappeared the day after Christmas in 2016. Weismore told police that the two met up in a wooded area so he could sell Allen marijuana. 

He told police that Allen pulled a gun, so he stabbed him in self-defense. Weismore reportedly stabbed him six times.

A gun was never found. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center