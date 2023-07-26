PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Sterling was arrested for driving erratically and being in possession of drugs on Tuesday in Plainfield.

Plainfield police observed 41-year-old Trinaty Polaina driving erratically while traveling on Green Hollow Road toward Moosup Pond Road in the Moosup section of Plainfield just after 10:30 a.m. Polaina failed to use a turn signal when turning onto Moosup Pond Road, and the car did not have a front registration plate.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and found that Polaina’s car registration was suspended.

Officers observed a crack cocaine rock on the floor of the car and located cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia inside the car. Additionally, a female officer who searched Polaina found cocaine hidden in her bra.

Polaina was arrested and charged with the following: failure to maintain proper lane, failure to display, failure to use proper signal, operating under suspension, three counts of possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with a police investigation.

She was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Aug. 7.

The Town of Plainfield encouraged anyone wishing to report illegal narcotics activity to police at (860) 564-0804.