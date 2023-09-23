PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police have determined that a crash that led to entrapment was caused by a driver ignoring a stop sign Saturday.

Police responded to a call at 1:27 p.m. Saturday afternoon reporting that two vehicles had collided, with an entrapment, at the intersection of Lathrop Rd. and Kate Downing Rd.

Investigations determined that Christy Herbert, 41 from Jewett City, was traveling south on Lathrop Rd. when she ran a stop sign, striking another vehicle.

The second vehicle was driven by Christopher Berard, 57 of Moosup, who was traveling west on Kate Downing Rd. before being hit.

Both Herbert and Berard sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center for treatment.

Herbert was issued an infraction for her stop sign violation.