KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man suspected of killing a visiting nurse this October in Willimantic appeared on Friday in Danielson Superior Court for an unrelated charge.

According to police, 63-year-old visiting nurse Joyce Grayson was found dead inside the basement of a home on Chapman Street in Willimantic. She was found inside the home of her patient of the day, Michael Reese – who is now a suspect in her death.

There are no new charges for Michael Reese, who police believe is responsible for the Oct. 28 death of 63-year-old Joyce Grayson.

Willimantic Police Chief Roberto Rosado called the death “one of the worst cases” he has seen in 27 years.

At the time court documents indicated Reese was being held at the Willimantic Police Department as the suspect in the killing of his visiting nurse, after her belongings were found on him.

Reese has not been charged with Grayson’s death.

Attorney Kelly Reardon who represents the Grayson family said they would have liked to see him face charges on Friday.

“Of course, they would have liked there to be charges today because they want the criminal process to move forward but they also understand that it takes time,” Reardon said.

She said the family is comforted by the fact Reese has remained behind bars since Grayson’s death.

While her death has cast a shadow on the family’s holidays they said one bright spot is that they found the Christmas cookie dough she made before her death. The family came together to bake and share those cookies with others.

“So that was a really special experience that they could have to connect them with her at this time of year,” Reardon said.

Anne Correia of Putnam came to the court appearance on Friday in the hopes of seeing justice for Grayson.

“I feel personally that this should have never happened,” Correia said. “I cried because this woman was a pillar in her community and it made me very upset.”

Reese is scheduled to appear on Feb. 16 in court.

News 8 reached out to the public defender representing Reese and is waiting to hear back.