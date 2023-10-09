PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash on Monday night in Plainfield, according to police

Police responded to the report of a crash at 7:45 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Milner Avenue in the Moosup village of Plainfield.

After arriving on scene, police found a man who had been injured in a single motorcycle crash. Police said he was conscious and able to speak with officers at the scene.

Police believe the victim was driving southbound on Main Street when he traveled off the roadway and hit a street sign.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Plainfield Backus Emergency Hospital before he was flown by LIFE STAR to Rhode Island Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Wright with the Plainfield Police Department.