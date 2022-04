KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a “suspicious incident” in Killingly Friday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the report of a “suspicious incident” at a home on Birchwood Drive just after 1:30 p.m.

State police respond to a “suspicious incident” in Killingly.

State police respond to a “suspicious incident” in Killingly.

State police respond to a “suspicious incident” in Killingly.

State police respond to a “suspicious incident” in Killingly.

State police respond to a “suspicious incident” in Killingly.

State police respond to a “suspicious incident” in Killingly.

State police said the investigation is in its early stages.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.