CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old is dead and his 18-year-old passenger is injured after their car veered off the road and struck a utility pole, according to Connecticut State Police.

The crash occurred just after midnight on April 15 on Water Street in Canterbury, according to the accident report. The car was driving suddenly curved, crashing into a utility pole and taking out people’s power. Eversource is still on the scene.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Andrew Vincent from Plainfield. He succumbed to his injuries.

His passenger was 18-year-old Liam Smith from Moosup. Smith suffered from serious injuries and was transported by Lifeflight to Hartford Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Vincent was a student at Plainfield High School, according to the school district. Principal Christopher Bitgood shared a statement about the loss, promising resources to students who are grieving.

“Dear Plainfield community, Today we are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of our Plainfield High School students who tragically passed on last night. The entire PHS community expresses their heartfelt condolences to the family. In response, PHS school support staff and grief counselors will be available on Monday morning, and throughout the week to provide support for students and families as we come to terms with this most tragic event.” Christopher Bitgood, Principal of Plainfield High School

As for the cause of the accident, weather has been ruled out as a factor. The sky was clear and the roads were dry. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.

