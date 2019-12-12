Tempers flare as Killingly HS discusses bringing back Redmen mascot

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a heated meeting at Killingly High School on Wednesday night. The topic? Bringing back the Redmen mascot.

In June, the Redmen mascot was removed from the high school and the football uniforms. In October, the mascot was replaced by the Red Hawks.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education met with hundreds of parents and residents, before a vote, to discuss the option of changing the mascot back

People from both sides of the argument attended to express their thoughts.

“It’s sadly very divisive and the whole idea of a mascot is something that is supposed to bring us together and unify us and the Redmen doesn’t do that,” said resident Lisa Vance.

“We consider ourselves Redmen; that is all there is to it,” argued Angel Davis. “There is no racism in this.”

Several Native Americans have testified that it’s OK to use the logo, while others said it was a bad idea.

So far, no votes were cast.